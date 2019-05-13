RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Trade barbs

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 falters 2.2% as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate ** Indeed, an evil twin may have struck, leading to trench warfare on the charts ** This as the DJI found itself dragged back into its channel ** Every sector falls: Tech, industrials and materials clipped most, while even defensive plays decline ** Tech slumps 3.6%. Symantec drops 18% as CEO's shocking departure seen denting turnaround plan . Intel loses 11% on gloomy outlook. Chip index plunges ~6% ** Industrials fall 2.8%. Lingering trade war weighs on shares of Deere and Caterpillar ** Consumer Discretionary declines 2.5%. Wynn Resorts retreats 12% after its qtrly results pressured by weak demand in Macau ** Healthcare down 1.5%. Mylan biggest SPX loser sags 21% after drugmaker fails to provide clarity on strategic options ** Energy dips 0.6%. Occidental Petroleum slides to 10-yr low after Chevron abandons takeover fight for Anadarko ** Meanwhile, Uber Technologies hits a pothole in ride-hailing firm's long-awaited debut ** SPX sector performance YTD: