RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Standoff

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 drops 0.8% on the week as China's aggressive stance in trade war with U.S. weighs ** At first support came under fire, but then oversold levels led to a bounce ** That bounce extended, but it may have been built on sand, and may soon be washed away ** This as traders say tweets are the trump card ** Majority of sectors drop: Financials and industrials hit hardest, while defensive groups cushion the blow. Indeed, defensive shares' relative shine may grow brighter ** Financials slump 2.1%. Big banks slide as yield curve inverts amid trade tensions, putting sector in a vulnerable spot ** Industrials sag 1.9%. Deere loses 14%, blames escalating trade war for worsening outlook ** Consumer Discretionary down 1.1%. Retailers pressured as U.S. retail sales weaken, consumer spending slows . SPDR S&P Retail ETF falls >3% ** Tech declines 1.1%. Chipmakers caught in crossfire as Trump administration blacklists Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies. Chip index sinks >5% On flip side, Cisco shares surge on upbeat underlying growth as China retaliatory tariff impact seen mitigated ** Consumer Staples gain 0.9%. Walmart rises Thurs on solid same-store sales, and steps up its online battle with Amazon.com by offering one-day delivery in some markets without shipping fee ** Meanwhile, one analyst says trade tensions to overshadow earnings, while another suggests it may not be a calm, quiet summer ** SPX sector performance YTD: