RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: On the defensive

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 drops for 3rd straight week as trade tensions, global growth worries mount. SPX loses 1.2% ** Indeed, SPX levels bear watching, especially in contested territory ** And timid Nasdaq troops preceded a general retreat. This with a tech war brewing ** That said, Dow Industrials show some fight ** Most sectors take fire: Energy, tech and consumer discretionary retreat most, while defensive plays stand ground ** Energy slumps 3.4%. Group falters as crude prices hit 6-mth low ** Tech slides 2.8%. Qualcomm sheds 19% after judge rules chipmaker's practices violate antitrust law . Other chip stocks hit on rising fears of tech-focused China-U.S. dispute. Chip index dives >6% ** Consumer Discretionary falls 2.2%. Kohl's tumbles 20% after disappointing same-store-sales and analyst sees risk to fiscal second half . Foot Locker trips 20%, hits 1-yr low Fri on Q1 miss Conversely, Target is week's best SPX stock up 15% as investments in same-day deliveries, store revamps drive strong results ** Financials slip 0.2%. Banks drop as bond yields tumble amid heightened trade war fears ** Real Estate up 0.3%. Sector overtakes tech as best performer so far this year ** Utilities advance 1.7%. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund powers ahead ** Meanwhile, individual investor bulls pull the disappearing act ** SPX sector performance YTD: