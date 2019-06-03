RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Mayhem

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 drops 2.6%, extends losing streak to 4 weeks. SPX sheds 6.6% in May as U.S.-China trade war intensifies and President Trump opens new front with Mexico ** Indeed, the SPX appeared heavy handed, ultimately leading to multi-month lows ** This as a momentum millstone leads to a May mishap ** And with a sweaty open Fri, traders turn to their charts ** Every sector hit: Energy reels most, while even defensive groups stagger ** Energy dives 4.4%. Refiners and oil shares fall as proposed tariffs on Mexico add to supply worries. Valero and Marathon Petroleum both slide >7% ** Consumer Staples slump 3.5%. Kraft Heinz hits record low as group spoils, while analyst says tariffs on Mexican imports could leave Corona beer maker Constellation Brands with a bad hangover ** Financials drop 3.1%. U.S. Treasury yields hit new lows, weigh on banks. S&P 500 Banks index falls 4% ** Industrials down 2.5%. Railroads skid on Trump's Mexico threat and Rockwell Automation among group fallout on the news. Struggles of transports transmit caution to Wall Street. Dow Transport Avg fades ~4% amid May swoon of 10% ** Consumer Discretionary loses 2.3%. U.S. carmakers tumble, auto parts makers stumble, with threat of tariffs on Mexican imports ** Tech down 1.9%. Chipmakers and equipment makers fall on China's rare earth export warning. Though Total System Services rises on Global Payments' $21.5 bln all-stock buyout ** Meanwhile, ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies stuck in neutral as first report as public co shows costs grow for drivers, food delivery ** SPX sector performance YTD: