RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Pivot

    ** S&P 500 snaps 4-week losing streak, surges 4.4%.
Wall Street rallies Fri on rate cut hopes, trade
optimism
    ** Fed Chair Powell remarks Tues that Fed will act "as
appropriate" in face of trade war, other risks; pivot seemingly
opens door to possible interest rate cuts
    ** Indeed, the SPX finds a floor, then builds
on its bounce
    ** This as the DJI turns in its best week of the year
, ends longest weekly losing streak since 2011

    ** And strength averts a 5-week FANG fumble

    ** Every sector advances: Materials and tech soar, while
communication services lags; tech/growth tries to end its
setback vs financials/value 
    ** Materials leap 9.1%. DuPont de Nemours Inc
 gains 14% after board approves $2 bln stock buyback, and
analyst says co one of the best opportunities in chemicals
sector
    ** Tech jumps 6%. Chip stocks rebound as investors
breathe life into battered tech shares. Advanced
Micro Devices up 18% as analyst moves off "sell" rating
and co partners with Samsung for development of
mobile graphics. Chip index up
>6%
    ** Consumer Staples rise 5.2%. Best SPX performer
Campbell Soup heats up 19% on beat-and-raise qtr

    ** Industrials gain 5.1%. Best sector performer
American Airlines ascends 14%. Airlines take flight as
NYMEX Crude Futures flirt with $50/bbl.
Airline index lifts >5%   
    ** Communication Services up 0.9%. Though
regulatory concerns drag Alphabet and Facebook
lower
    ** Meanwhile, bears more brazen, bulls less brave

    ** SPX sector performance YTD:
