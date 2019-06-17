RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: On edge

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 up for second straight week, but adds just 0.5%. Trade tensions and Gulf tanker attacks weigh ** At first, the DJI was rolling sixes, and the SPX was streaking higher ** However, the SPX hit a wall, turned tipsy. This with the DJI seeing double ** Most sectors advance: Consumer discretionary and communication services lead, while energy and industrials slip most ** Consumer Discretionary gains 2.4%. Chipotle heats up after U.S. abandons plan to impose tariffs on Mexico. Analyst favors restaurants with franchise growth model, says fast food momentum under appreciated . And casino operators rally as an analyst sees gaming revenue growth on improving Chinese macro economy ** Communication Services up 1.4%. Though Facebook drops Weds after report on Mark Zuckerberg's connection to potentially problematic privacy practices ** Defensive groups: Real Estate, Consumer Staples and Utilities up 0.5%-1.2%. That said, defensives may not exactly be a fortified position. How much offense is left? ** Materials up 0.5%. Gold miners ETF rallies ~2%, and may be tracking gold's triangle ** Tech edges down 0.2%. Broadcom's $2 bln warning blaming U.S.-China trade conflict pressures chip stocks, Huawei suppliers. Chip index falls 1.6% ** Industrials down 0.4%. United Technologies and Raytheon both fall ~5% as investors digest $121 bln merger and President Trump says deal may hurt competition. On the radar at Paris Air Show: 737 MAX, merger fever ** Energy declines 0.5%. That said, group gyrates given surprise rise in U.S. inventories, demand concerns , but then Gulf tanker attacks boost oil prices ** Meanwhile, Chewy Inc rockets in debut Fri , caps a week of sensational IPOs ** SPX sector performance YTD: