RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs fireworks

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 gains 1.7%, closes near record highs even after hot payrolls print on Fri cools bets for an aggressive Fed rate cut ** Indeed, the DJI finally popped above its October 2018 highs. However, action puts it closer to what may be an important ceiling on the charts ** In the end, nearly every sector celebrates: Communication services parties loudest, while just energy fizzles ** Tech rises 2.2%. Symantec soars 15% on report of cybersecurity firm's sale to Broadcom . Though chip stocks slip Fri after Samsung Electronics forecasts steep plunge in Q2 profit . This after group rallied on Mon following U.S.-China trade truce, Huawei reprieve. Semiconductor index inches up for week ** Consumer Staples add 2.2%. However, worst SPX stock Coty plunges 14% as analysts turn cautious on cosmetics maker's turnaround plan ** Financials shoot 1.9% higher. Banks gain as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield vaults back over 2% level . S&P 500 Banks Index rises 1.7% ** Energy sags 0.9%. Oil stocks flame out as slowing global economy worries outweigh supply cuts by OPEC and other producers ** Meanwhile, Tesla shares jump after bumper Q2 deliveries ease demand concerns. Bulls push above bears ** SPX sector performance YTD: