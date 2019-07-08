Funds News
July 8, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs fireworks

2 Min Read

 (Repeats from Friday. Updates chart)
    ** S&P 500 gains 1.7%, closes near record highs even
after hot payrolls print on Fri cools bets for an aggressive Fed
rate cut
    ** Indeed, the DJI finally popped above its October
2018 highs. However, action puts it closer to what
may be an important ceiling on the charts

    ** In the end, nearly every sector celebrates: Communication
services parties loudest, while just energy fizzles
    ** Tech rises 2.2%. Symantec soars 15% on
report of cybersecurity firm's sale to Broadcom
. Though chip stocks slip Fri after Samsung
Electronics forecasts steep plunge in Q2 profit
. This after group rallied on Mon following
U.S.-China trade truce, Huawei reprieve.
Semiconductor index inches up for week
    ** Consumer Staples add 2.2%. However, worst SPX
stock Coty plunges 14% as analysts turn cautious on
cosmetics maker's turnaround plan
    ** Financials shoot 1.9% higher. Banks gain as U.S.
10-year Treasury yield vaults back over 2% level
. S&P 500 Banks Index rises 1.7%
    ** Energy sags 0.9%. Oil stocks flame out as slowing
global economy worries outweigh supply cuts by OPEC and other
producers
    ** Meanwhile, Tesla shares jump after bumper Q2
deliveries ease demand concerns. Bulls push above
bears
    ** SPX sector performance YTD:
