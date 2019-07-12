VW CEO says Ford will pay 'set by set' to use MEB Eelectric vehicle platform

DETROIT, July 12 (Reuters) - Ford CEO Hackett says Ford, Volkswagen will share data generated by self-driving software company Argo AI Volkswagen CEO Diess says revenues from electric cars produced in cooperation with Ford to reach up to $10 bln within next 6 years Argo AI CEO Salesky says hopes to begin testing autonomous vehicles in europe next year Ford CEO says company’s planned $11 bln spending on electric vehicles will not change given the ev part of the deal with vw Ford CEO says companies could share investment on software in future, and there are other opportunities VW CEO says VW will be paid by Ford for using the MEB platform “set by set” VW CEO says VW’s Chinese joint venture partners are discussing using MEB EV platform Ford CEO says ‘we’re not behind anyone’ in race to develop self-driving vehicles Ford CEO, when asked if VW and Ford could announce more deals, says there is still opportunity Ford exec says company’s EV plans in NorthA america in Flat Rock, Michigan, plant and with F-150 not affected by MEB deal with VW VW CEO says ‘substantial’ savings for both companies in purchasing costs through the deal (Reporting by Ben Klayman)