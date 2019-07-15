Funds News
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: On a high

    ** S&P 500 advances 0.8% as Fed chief Powell sends
strong signal of an interest rate cut later this month

    ** All three major averages close at record highs,
though there still may be trouble ahead
    ** Indeed, the SPX may be running out of time and space
, just as the NYSE may be
running out of gas
    ** And this with the Dow Industrials and Dow
Transports out of sync
    ** Majority of sectors gain: Energy and consumer
discretionary most buoyant, while healthcare slumps
    ** Energy rises 2.2%. U.S. inventory drawdown, Gulf
of Mexico storm push crude prices up
    ** Tech up 1.5%. Advanced Micro Devices
rises 3 straight sessions after new chip launch and Wall Street
hikes price targets
    ** Financials gain 0.5%. Big banks at first dip as
Powell's comments raise bets for imminent rate cut,
though get swept up in the market's enthusiasm by week's end.
S&P 500 Banks Index adds 0.5%
    ** Materials lose 0.8%. German chemicals giant
BASF's dire profit warning drags down U.S. peers
. Corteva, DuPont, Mosaic
drop 3%-7%
    ** Healthcare slides 1.4%. Surprise move by White
House to kill drug rebate rule roils sector. Drug
supply chain cheers and insurers Cigna Corp and
UnitedHealth among biggest winners, but pharma stocks
Eli Lilly, Merck and Pfizer sell off.
Johnson & Johnson falls after reports of criminal probe
. Worst SPX stock, Illumina, plunges ~19%
on dim Q2 revenue estimate. Nasdaq Biotech Index
 loses 3.5%
    ** Meanwhile, the FANG index is making a sharp
point on the charts
    ** SPX sector performance YTD:
