RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Jabs and swings

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 loses 0.5% in rocky week as U.S.-China trade war weighs. President Trump jabs the Fed on rate cut, calls China's currency devaluation 'major violation' ** Indeed, this punchline may have delivered a dour end , though the Dow's 200-DMA provided fertile ground for a bounce ** The market's swing higher, however, can be put to the test ** Still, as flow weakens the advance can run dry making it perhaps not a surprise that the August commotion gained traction ** In the end, majority of sectors do rise: defensive plays provide cover, while energy, financials and tech stagger ** Energy slides 2.2%. Shares fall after crude prices extend losses on escalating trade tensions ** Financials down 1.7%. Banks fall as U.S. 30-yr yield nears record lows, while the yield curve inversion deepens. S&P 500 Banks index drops 3.3% ** Tech declines 0.8%. Though Advanced Micro surges 16% on landing Google and Twitter as customers for new chip. And chip sector tries to get its byte back ** Industrials off 0.6%. Group hit as China lets yuan hit more than a decade low. Rail equipment maker Wabtec in reverse as GE departs ** Consumer Discretionary flat. Retail stocks ransacked as tariff war swells. Macy's down ~9%, Kate Spade handbag maker Tapestry sags ~8% ** Materials rise 0.7%. Gold miners shine as investors seek safe havens ** Real Estate and Utilities rally 1.8% and 1%. Amid falling bond rates, and a hunt for yield, dividend/defensive plays garner attention ** Meanwhile, individual investor bears growl their loudest since December ** SPX sector performance YTD: