RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Jabs and swings

    ** S&P 500 loses 0.5% in rocky week as U.S.-China
trade war weighs. President Trump jabs the Fed
on rate cut, calls China's currency devaluation 'major
violation'
    ** Indeed, this punchline may have delivered a dour end
, though the Dow's 200-DMA provided fertile
ground for a bounce
    ** The market's swing higher, however, can be put to the
test
    ** Still, as flow weakens the advance can run dry
 making it perhaps not a surprise that the August
commotion gained traction
    ** In the end, majority of sectors do rise: defensive plays
provide cover, while energy, financials and tech stagger
    ** Energy slides 2.2%. Shares fall after crude
prices extend losses on escalating trade tensions

    ** Financials down 1.7%. Banks fall as U.S. 30-yr
yield nears record lows, while the yield curve
inversion deepens. S&P 500 Banks index
drops 3.3%
    ** Tech declines 0.8%. Though Advanced Micro
 surges 16% on landing Google and Twitter
 as customers for new chip. And chip sector
 tries to get its byte back
    ** Industrials off 0.6%. Group hit as China lets
yuan hit more than a decade low. Rail equipment
maker Wabtec in reverse as GE departs

    ** Consumer Discretionary flat. Retail stocks
ransacked as tariff war swells. Macy's down
~9%, Kate Spade handbag maker Tapestry sags ~8%
    ** Materials rise 0.7%. Gold miners shine as
investors seek safe havens
    ** Real Estate and Utilities rally 1.8%
and 1%. Amid falling bond rates, and a hunt for yield,
dividend/defensive plays garner attention
    ** Meanwhile, individual investor bears growl their loudest
since December 
    ** SPX sector performance YTD:
