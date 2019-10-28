Boeing CEO: 'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX - testimony

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge Tuesday before Congress that the company made mistakes after two deadly 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people, according to written testimony seen by Reuters.

“We have learned and are still learning from these accidents, Mr. Chairman. We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong,” Muilenburg will tell the Senate Commerce Committee, adding that the company has made improvements to the now-grounded airplane “that will ensure that accidents like these never happen again.” The testimony has not yet been made public. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)