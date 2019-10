(Repeats to correct ticker symbol)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL MINER VALE SAYS ADOPTED EMERGENCY PROTOCOL AT FORQUILHA IV DAM IN MINAS GERAIS STATE; NO EVACUATION REQUIRED - FILING

* BRAZIL MINER VALE SAYS MEASURES ARE PREEMPTIVE AND DO NOT AFFECT COMPANY’S OVERALL 2019 PRODUCTION PLAN - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Ana Mano)