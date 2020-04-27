RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Crude awakening

Private Equity
    ** S&P 500 snaps 2-week winning streak, finishes down
1.3%. Historic collapse in U.S. crude futures to sub-zero levels
on Mon triggers tumult
    ** Amid the recent swings, the SPX's 50-day flirtation
remains hot and heavy
    ** But there may have been a wedge break down,
leading to a goodbye kiss
    ** Though the SPX may still be able to climb like ivy
, while the Dow tries to resolve its holding
pattern
    ** Nearly every sector falls: Defensive plays and financials
drop most, while, ironically, just energy rises
    ** Financials fade 3.1%. Big banks decline on lower
treasury yields as crude crash drives bond appeal.
S&P 500 Banks index loses ~3%. Investment manager
Invesco Ltd worst sector performer slumps 14% on weak Q1
results, plunge in performance fees
    ** Industrials lose 2.5%. United Airlines
breaks below stock offering price as carriers sag
    ** Tech down 0.8%. Intel falls as the new
coronavirus clouds H2 visibility, despite short-term bump from
PC buying
    ** Healthcare off 0.5%. Gilead ends down
~5% on report of novel coronavirus drug flop,
though rises Fri on expectations of expedited results from
another COVID-19 trial
    ** Consumer discretionary dips 0.2%. But L Brands
Inc is biggest SPX loser, plunges 25%, as PE firm
Sycamore seeks to terminate deal to buy Victoria's Secret
business
    ** Communication Services flat. Netflix
drops as it warns COVID-19 quarantine boost may prove to be
short-lived
    ** Energy gains 1.7%. Oil and gas stocks bounce back
mid-week as crude steadies
    ** Meanwhile, virus-driven stock offerings rewarding the
brave, for now
    ** SPX sector performance YTD:
 
 
 
    
