(Removes reference to Reliance Jio after COAI says did not get May data from Co)

June 16 (Reuters) - COAI:

* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body

* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body

* Adds 190,043 subscribers in May - Industry body

* Adds 2.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body

* Aircel adds 173,091 mobile subscribers in May - industry body Further company coverage: