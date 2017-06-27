RPT-CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Pallinghurst Resources updates on Gemfields buyout offer (June 26)

(Repeats correction issued earlier on Tuesday; Corrects year in first bullet to 2017 from 2016 after company corrects statement)

June 26 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* ‍As of 5:30 p.m. on 26 June 2017, Pallinghurst has received valid acceptances in respect of 205,853,201 Gemfields shares​

* Together with Gemfields shares already held by co, this represents about 75.18 pct of existing issued share capital of Gemfields​

* ‍Offer is open for acceptances until 1:00 p.m. (London Time) on 4 July 2017​