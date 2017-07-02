FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MEDIA-China's forex reserves remain adequate - FX regulator
July 2, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a month

REFILE-MEDIA-China's forex reserves remain adequate - FX regulator

1 Min Read

(refile to remove extra word)

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves remained adequate and its size within reasonable range, influential bimonthly Communist Party journal Qiushi cited Pan Gongsheng, head of State Administration of Foreign Exchange as saying on Sunday.

* Pan says China has no intention to boost competitiveness through currency depreciation

* Expects China's cross-border capital flows to be more balanced

* China's foreign exchange reserves rose in May for a fourth consecutive month, as stringent capital control measures and a weakening in the dollar helped staunch outflows. text link: here

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Zhang Lusha

