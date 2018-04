(Refiles with correct links)

April 20 (Reuters) - Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE BONDS IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN 2018 WORTH UP TO 2 BILLION YUAN ($317.81 million)

* SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 0.54 PERCENT Y/Y AT 664.4 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HgR9Eq; bit.ly/2vv02cp Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)