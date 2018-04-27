FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 9:06 AM / a few seconds ago

Japan's Fujifilm says has reopened merger talks with Xerox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Xerox Corp have reopened talks about their $6.1-billion merger agreement, a Fujifilm spokeswoman said, confirming what sources in the United States had told Reuters on Thursday.

“It is true that we have received a request for a renegotiation from Xerox,” the camera and photocopier firm said in a statement. On Friday, the spokeswoman said this meant the firms had reopened talks on deal terms and conditions.

Xerox Chairman Robert Keegan told a New York state court the two had reopened talks, sources had told Reuters. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Writing by William Mallard Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
