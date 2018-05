(In April 30 Brief, corrects source link)

April 30 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd

* Says its unit Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd., will buy 6,700 units in Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund Ltd., with the average price of $1,000 per share, for $6.7 million in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PWhmxV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)