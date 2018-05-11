TIMELINE-Nike's high-profile executive departures amid probe

May 11 (Reuters) - The world’s largest footwear maker Nike Inc is in the midst of a far-reaching investigation into workplace misconduct at the company. Over the past two months Nike has seen a spate of high-level executive departures.

March 15

* The Wall Street Journal first reports here Nike is investigating complaints of workplace behavior and says Nike is conducting a review of the company's human-resources practices.

* The company says Nike brand president Trevor Edwards has resigned, but also says it is not related to the probe. Edwards was seen as a possible successor for Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker’s post.

March 16

* Vice President Jayme Martin leaves Nike. The Journal reports Nike received complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior pertaining to Martin and that he was forced out of the company amid the probe.

March 22

* During Nike’s third-quarter earnings call with analysts, CEO Parker acknowledges behavioral issues at the workplace, but does not comment on the stage of the investigation.

April 16

Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, Antoine Andrews, leaves Nike, a spokeswoman for the company confirms.

April 18

* Nike announces the departure of Vice President Of Express Lane Footwear Greg Thompson.

April 19

* Susquehanna analyst says Nike has experienced nine director-level or higher executive departures over the last 35 days. “While we are not privy to the details surrounding the circumstances of each executive’s departure, it is clear to us that a lot of top flight talent has left Nike in a very short period of time,” analyst Sam Poser writes.

April 25

* Converse, a footwear brand Nike bought 15 years ago, names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer, replacing Julien Cahn, AdAge bit.ly/2HLoPh1 reports. Cahn left the company in February to join cult streetwear brand Supreme, Nike says.

April 28

* The New York Times reports that female employees of Nike submitted an anonymous survey to CEO Parker on March 5, regarding issues at the company's headquarters in Portland. The report here highlights a "toxic" work culture and complaints of sexual harassment at the work place. The report also brought to light job discrimination and bad behavior by men that were ignored by human resources, according to female employees interviewed by the Times.

April 30

* Nike appoints Amy Montagne as new VP, GM Of Global Categories.

May 3

* The Journal reports here that CEO Parker apologized to employees in a rare all-staff meeting for the corporate culture and the departures following the company's probe. Parker also promised to complete the investigation by the end of the week, according to the report.

May 7

* Nike announces two new promotions. Rosemary St. Clair becomes the new VP, GM Of Global Women’s. Cesar Garcia is appointed as new VP, GM of Global Running.

May 8

* Nike confirms that four more executive leave the company, but does not name the executives or the reason for their departure.

The list of departures, according to a New York Times report here includes Head of Running In North America Steve Lesnard, Helen Kim, who oversaw Eastern North America; Head of Marketing for the performance categories Simon Pestridge, and Director of Sports Marketing Tommy Kain.

Later in the day, the New York Times updated its report to include the departure of Ibrahem Hasan, a senior creative director. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)