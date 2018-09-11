Bangladesh exports down 11.7 pct yr/yr in August

DHAKA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports fell to $3.2 billion in August, down 11.7 percent from a year earlier and nearly 1 percent below target, government data showed on Tuesday.

But for July-August, the first two months of the country’s 2018-19 financial year, exports rose 2.5 percent to $6.79 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Shipments of key readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $5.74 billion in July-August, up 3.8 percent on-year.