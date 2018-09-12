FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 12, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Indonesia's Garuda names Ari Askhara as new chief executive -sources

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian state airline Garuda named I Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra as its new chief executive at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters.

The new chief executive, popularly known as Ari Ashkara, now heads state-owned enterprise PT Pelabuhan Indonesia 3 and is a former chief financial officer of Garuda.

He will replace chief executive Pahala Mansury at a time when the airline has struggled with rising fuel prices and depreciation of the rupiah currency, which threatens to jeopardise full-year profit. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.