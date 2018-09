(In Sept 18 item, corrects number of shares to 750,000 from 75,000 after company corrects statement)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Willplus Holdings Corp

* Says an asset management company will buy 750,000 shares (8.02 percent voting power) in the company, on Sept. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ABh9co

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)