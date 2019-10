(Corrects percentage increase in headline)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam Dairy Products JSC:

* VIETNAM’S TOP DAIRY FIRM VINAMILK SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT TOTALLED 2.677 TRILLION DONG ($115 MILLION), UP 4.6% Y/Y

* VINAMILK SAYS JAN-SEPT NET PROFIT 8.378 TRILLION DONG, UP 5.8% Y/Y (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Susan Fenton)