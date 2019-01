(Corrects number of car units in first bullet to 70,475, from over 75,000)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2018 DOMESTIC SALES UP 37 PERCENT AT 70,475 UNITS

* SAYS IT TARGETS 2019 DOMESTIC SALES GROWTH OF 5-10 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon)