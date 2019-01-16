UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower at 6,895.02 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TULLOW: Africa-focused Tullow Oil’s production is set to grow to between 94,000 and 102,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boed) this year, it said in a trading update on Wednesday, from 90,000 boed last year as it increases output in Ghana.

* RECKITT: British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor would retire by the end of 2019, after more than eight years at the helm and more than three decades with the company.

* PEARSON: British education publisher Pearson said on Wednesday it expects higher savings from its cost cutting plan, while forecasting a decline in adjusted operating profit for 2018.

* SECURE: Secure Trust Bank Plc said on Wednesday that it would look to stop taking on new residential mortgages in the face of stiff competition and a cooling housing market in Britain.

* BOVIS: British builder Bovis Homes Group said on Wednesday it expected full-year profit to be slightly ahead of market consensus, helped by operational improvements across all areas of the business.

* DIPLOMA: Technical products and services provider Diploma Plc on Wednesday named Johnny Thomson, former finance chief at FTSE 100 firm Compass Group Plc, as its new chief executive officer.

* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as signs of a global economic slowdown were countered by OPEC-led supply cuts which helped support Brent crude futures above $60 per barrel.

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Wednesday, supported by uncertainty around Brexit, after lawmakers voted down British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union, and hopes for a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.58 percent up at 6895.02 on Tuesday, on hopes Beijing will take steps to stabilise a slowing economy, while mid-caps edged up in choppy trade as investors remained cautious ahead of a crunch vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/