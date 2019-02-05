UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 5

(Adds company news items and futures)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,068 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.39 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* HMV: HMV, the British music retailer that collapsed after Christmas, has been sold to the owner of Canada’s Sunrise Records in a deal that will save 100 stores and 1,487 jobs, its joint administrators said on Tuesday.

* INDIVIOR: Drugmaker Indivior Plc warned on Tuesday that it faces rapid losses in market share “in the immediate future” to generic versions of its blockbuster drug Suboxone, after losing the latest leg of its battle to delay the launch of competitors in a U.S. court.

* CARPETRIGHT: Struggling U.K. flooring retailer Carpetright said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Neil Page would retire this month after more than a decade in the role.

* OCADO: British online supermarket and technology group Ocado reported a 21 percent fall in full-year core earnings, held back by investment and adoption of new accounting standards and said short term profits would be hit as it seeks more partnership deals.

* BP: BP on Tuesday reported a 65 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, beating forecasts, as oil and gas output rose sharply following the acquisition of BHP’s U.S. shale assets.

* FIRSTGROUP: British transport group FirstGroup Plc is selling one of its largest regional bus divisions, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

* RHYTHMONE: RhythmOne Plc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mark Zorko had stepped down and will be replaced by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bonney in the interim.

* METRO BANK: Metro Bank said on Monday some customers had been hit by a fraud which targets a weakness in telecom companies’ text messaging systems used to verify bank transactions, and the bank said it was a wider attack on British banks.

* GOLD: Gold prices on Tuesday held near one-week lows touched in the previous session, pressured by a firmer dollar and as investor appetite for riskier assets improved in the wake of strong U.S. economic data. * OIL: U.S. oil prices inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of tightening global supply due to U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and production cuts led by OPEC. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent up at 7034.13 on Monday, as gains in oil shares and consumer staples offset deep losses in miners, while airline Ryanair slumped after a disappointing quarterly report.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat)