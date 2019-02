(Repeats with no changes to text)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Frontier IP Group PLC:

* THIRD PORTUGUESE SPIN OUT: INSIGNALS NEUROTECH

* ANNOUNCES STRONG PROGRESS IN PORTUGAL WITH INCORPORATION OF A NEW COMPANY WHICH WILL BE CALLED INSIGNALS NEUROTECH

* FRONTIER IP WILL HOLD A 33 PER CENT. STAKE IN COMPANY

* LOOKING TO ENTER INTO COLLABORATION AGREEMENTS TO EXTEND CLINICAL TRIALS IN PORTUGAL, UK AND GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: