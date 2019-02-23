Vietnam announces visit by North Korean leader Kim

HANOI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make an official visit to Vietnam in “coming days”, the southeast Asian nation’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Kim is visiting at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam is preparing for a summit of Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in its capital of Hanoi on Feb 27 and 28, following the two leaders’ June meeting in Singapore. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)