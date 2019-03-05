Indonesia plans to sell 10 cargoes of lNG to spot market in h1 2019- energy ministry official

March 5 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia plans to sell 10 cargoes of LNG to spot market in the first half of 2019, said energy ministry official Djoko Siswanto, who is director general of oil and gas.

* There will be 1 cargo in April and 2 cargoes in May from Bontang LNG plant, 4 cargoes in June from Tangguh LNG plant, and 3 cargoes in March, May, and June from Donggi Senoro LNG Plant, he told a forum on Tuesday.

* Indonesia has 40 excess cargoes of LNG until 2025, Siswanto said. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin)