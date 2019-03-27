SecureWorks reports 8 pct rise in fourth-quarter revenue

March 27 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm SecureWorks Corp posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from corporates raising their budget to prevent attacks on computer networks.

The company posted a net loss of $11.8 million, or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended Feb. 1, compared with a net income of $22.52 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

SecureWorks, in which Dell Technologies Inc holds an 85 percent stake, said net revenue rose to $130.7 million from $120.9 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)