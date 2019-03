HANOI, March 28 (Reuters) - Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways has signed a firm deal to buy 50 Airbus A321Neo planes, its chairman Trinh Van Quyet said on Thursday.

The first of the planes will be delivered in 2022, Quyet told Reuters.

He said Bamboo Airways will conduct its first international flights late next month, to Japan, Singapore and South Korea. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by David Evans)