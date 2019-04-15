Hot Stocks
April 15, 2019 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Energean Oil & Gas: Record high on gas discovery at Karish North

1 Min Read

(Adds brokerage comment, updates shares)

** Mediterranean-focussed Energean Oil & Gas shares up 8.2 pct at 844 pence after touching a record high

** Stock 3rd-biggest gainer on FTSE midcap

** Energean has made a vast discovery of 28-42 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas at the North Karish field off Israel’s northwest coast

** Peel Hunt says the major gas discovery can be “rapidly monetised”

** Success at Karish North is an important driver of value at Energean’s key Karish development as it can defer ~$600 mln of capex and increase production by 0.4 bcm per annum - Peel Hunt (RM:justin.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below