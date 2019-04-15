BUZZ-Energean Oil & Gas: Record high on gas discovery at Karish North

(Adds brokerage comment, updates shares)

** Mediterranean-focussed Energean Oil & Gas shares up 8.2 pct at 844 pence after touching a record high

** Stock 3rd-biggest gainer on FTSE midcap

** Energean has made a vast discovery of 28-42 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas at the North Karish field off Israel’s northwest coast

** Peel Hunt says the major gas discovery can be “rapidly monetised”

** Success at Karish North is an important driver of value at Energean's key Karish development as it can defer ~$600 mln of capex and increase production by 0.4 bcm per annum - Peel Hunt