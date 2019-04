COLOMBO, April 24 (Reuters) - One of the nine bombers that detonated explosives in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday was a woman, deputy defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene told reporters on Wednesday.

The blasts at hotels and churches have so far killed at least 359 people, the deadliest such event in south Asia’s history. (Reporting by John Chalmers, editing by Alasdair Pal)