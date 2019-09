(Removes extraneous words from first bullet)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* MAINTAINS CURRENT ‍2019/2020 FARMGATE MILK PRICE FORECAST RANGE OF NZ$6.25 TO NZ$7.25 PER KGMS

* GLOBAL DAIRY MARKET REMAINS LARGELY IN BALANCE, BUT IS NOT WITHOUT SOME RISK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: