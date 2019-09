HANOI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Singapore’s state investor GIC Pte Ltd has signed an agreement with Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC to buy a stake in one of the latter’s units for $500 million, GIC said on Monday.

Vingroup will remain the controller shareholder of the unit, VCM Services and Trading Development Joint Stock Company, after the deal, GIC said in a statement.