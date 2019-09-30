Malaysia's Sept palm oil exports fall 19.6% - ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September fell 19.6% to 1,316,670 tonnes from 1,637,752 tonnes shipped in August, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS

Sept Aug Crude palm oil 321,815 322,441 RBD palm oil 96,710 69,100 RBD palm olein 486,685 794,341 RBD palm stearin 99,650 138,946 Crude palm kernel oil 34,250 33,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 44,260 66,615 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOP PALM MARKETS

Sept Aug European Union 272,495 322,485 China 240,260 338,025 India & subcontinent 338,475 580,430

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,316,670 -321,082 -19.6 August 1,637,752 +226,217 +16.0 July 1,411,535 +68,107 +5.1 June 1,343,428 -334,211 -19.9 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)