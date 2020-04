CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Reports Results For First Quarter 2020 (April 22)

(Corrects revenue figures in second bullet to $105.8 million vs $94.2 million from $109.8 mln vs $93.9 mln. Corrects quarterly EPS in third bullet to $0.42 from $0.75 and adjusted EPS in fourth bullet to $0.61 from $0.74) Cohen & Steers Inc:

* COHEN & STEERS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY REVENUE $105.8 MILLION VS $94.2 MILLION

* COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* COHEN & STEERS INC - REVENUE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR Q1 OF 2020 WAS $105.8 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $109.8 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

* COHEN & STEERS - ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT IN INSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTS AT MARCH 31 WERE $25 BILLION, DOWN 21.3% FROM $31.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* COHEN & STEERS - OPERATING MARGIN WAS 26.8% FOR Q1 2020, COMPARED WITH 42.3% FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

* COHEN & STEERS - ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT MARCH 31 WERE $57.4 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 20.5% FROM $72.2 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019.