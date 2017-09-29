FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Toys"R"Us (Asia) to open 10 new stores in China on Oct 1
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 28, 2017 / 10:06 AM / in 21 days

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Toys"R"Us (Asia) to open 10 new stores in China on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects JV’s name to Fung Retailing Group from Li & Fung Retailing, after company clarifies)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toys“R”Us (Asia) Ltd (a joint venture between Toys“R”Us in the U.S. and Fung Retailing Group in Hong Kong)

* Says it is opening 10 brand new stores in China on Oct 1, bringing total store count to 150 across mainland China

* Says it is currently operating in 226 stores in Greater China and Southeast Asia, and has an additional 35 franchise stores in the Philippines and Macau

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.