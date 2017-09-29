FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to buy stake in Sushiro
September 29, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 21 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to buy stake in Sushiro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet to 32.72 percent)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Genki Sushi Co, Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd:

* Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to buy stake in Sushiro

* Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to buy 32.72 percent voting rights stake in Sushiro

* Sushiro says to begin talks with Genki Sushi to merge operations

* Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to spend about 38 billion yen ($337 million) on Sushiro stake Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.6700 yen) (Reporting By Junko Fujita and Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
