Oct 16 (Reuters) - Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 35 million yuan to 40 million yuan in 2017 Q1 to Q3 versus net profit at 350.3 million yuan in 2016 Q1 to Q3

* Says increased financial expenses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TCfv5N

