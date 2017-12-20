FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Corrections News
December 18, 2017 / 6:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICAL)-BRIEF-MBK decides to sell shares of Ad Me Tech (Dec. 18)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Dec. 18 Brief, corrects stake to 5.37 percent (215,000 shares) from 2.87 percent (115,000 shares) in first bullet, after company clarifies)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - MBK Co Ltd:

* Says it decided to sell 175,000 shares in Ad Me Tech Co Ltd , cutting stake to 5.37 percent (215,000 shares) from 9.74 percent (390,000 shares) currently, on Dec. 19

* Says the gain on sales of investment securities will be 27 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uRKppz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.