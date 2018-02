(Repeats to widen distribution)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Del Monte Pacific Ltd:

* DEL MONTE PHILIPPINES, INC FILED APPLICATION DOCUMENTS PROPOSED IPO OF COMMON SHARES COMPRISING SALE OF 20% OF ITS ISSUED CAPITAL

* ESTIMATED MAXIMUM OFFERING PRICE OF DMPI SHARES IS 29.88 PESOS PER DMPI SHARE