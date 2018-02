REFILE-BRIEF-Fujitsu's China Unit To Sell Shares In Tongfu Microelectronics To Three Companies

(Corrects Fujitsu’s stock code with no change to text)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tongfu Microelectronics Co Ltd :

* SAYS FUJITSU‘S CHINA UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENTS TO SELL 184.9 MILLION SHARES TO THREE COMPANIES INCLUDING NATIONAL INTEGRATED CIRCUIT INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND, FOR A COMBINED 1.7 BILLION YUAN ($269.35 million)

* SAYS FUJITSU'S CHINA UNIT WILL HOLD 2.0 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AFTER TRANSACTIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t0WwVM Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3115 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)