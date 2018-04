April 2 (Reuters) - Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co Ltd :

* Sees it swing to net profit at 1.5 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan in 2018 Q1 versus net loss at 10.1 million yuan in 2017 Q1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tEfV32

