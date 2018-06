KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 (Reuters) - Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) on Friday named former central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz its new group chairman, the latest management shakeup of state-owned enterprises by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s new government.

Zeti’s appointment takes effect on Sunday, a day after outgoing group chairman Abdul Wahid Omar officially retires. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)