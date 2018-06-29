Vietcombank says H1 pretax profit likely up 52.7 pct y/y

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Vietnam, better known as Vietcombank, said on Friday its pretax profit in the first half of this year is estimated at 7.72 trillion dong ($336.4 million), up 52.7 percent from a year earlier.

The reading represents 55.2 percent of the lender’s full-year target, it said in a statement.

Vietcombank is the largest listed bank in Vietnam by market value. ($1 = 22,956 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)