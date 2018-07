REFILE-BRIEF-Focus Media Information Technology Brings In Alibaba As Strategic Investor

(Adds bullet points)

July 18 (Reuters) - Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SIGN AGREEMENT TO SELL 774.4 MILLION SHARES, OR 5.28 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY, TO ALIBABA FOR 7.7 BILLION YUAN ($1.15 billion)

* SAYS ALIBABA’S UNIT ALIBABA INVESTMENT TO INVEST $511.1 MLN IN COMPANY OWNER’S FIRM MEDIA MANAGEMENT HOLDING LTD

* SAYS ALIBABA INVESTMENT AND NEW RETAIL SIGN AGREEMENT TO BUY 2.71 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY FOR $594 MLN

* SAYS ALIBABA WILL BECOME COMPANY’S STRATEGIC INVESTOR AFTER THE TRANSACTIONS

* SAYS ALIBABA DOES NOT RULE OUT THE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDINGS IN THE COMPANY BY UP TO 5 PCT WITHIN 12 MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2L8agXm; bit.ly/2utWy72; bit.ly/2uKkUsb Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7183 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)