REFILE-BRIEF-Changsheng Bio-Technology And Changchun Changsheng Are Cooperating With Drug Regulator On Self-Inspection

July 23 (Reuters) - Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AND CHANGCHUN CHANGSHENG ARE ACTIVELY AND STRICTLY COOPERATING WITH DRUG REGULATOR ON SELF-INSPECTION

* SAYS IT IS UNCERTAIN WHEN IT CAN RESUME PRODUCTION

* SAYS THE HALT OF PRODUCTION WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON COMPANY’S PRODUCTION AND OPERATION AND HARM CO’S INTEGRITY AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY IMAGE

* SAYS WARNS INVESTORS ON INVESTMENT RISKS

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME FROM AFTERNOON TRADING ON JULY 23

* SAYS IT IS INVESTIGATED BY SECURITIES REGULATOR DUE TO SUSPECTED VIOLATION OF INFORMATION DISCLOSURE

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HAS PLEDGED 73.36 MLN SHARES IN THE COMPANY AS COLLATERAL ON JULY 20

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT HAVE PLEDGED 166.9 MLN SHARES, OR 17.14 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AS COLLATERAL

* SAYS IT FACES DELISTING RISK WARNING DEPENDING ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION