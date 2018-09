REFILE-BRIEF-North Carolina Revises Poultry Losses from Hurricane Florence

(Refiles to add ‘Brief’ tag)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SERVICES:

* SAYS POULTRY LOSSES DURING HURRICANE FLORENCE AS OF SEPT. 23, 2018 ARE 4.1 MILLION BIRDS, REPRESENTING 57 FARMS AND 211 POULTRY HOUSES

* SAYS LOSS OF SWINE REMAIN UNCHANGED FROM THE SEPT. 18 UPDATE OF 5,500 SWINE

* SAYS THESE NUMBERS COULD CHANGE BASED ON FURTHER RECOVERY EFFORTS

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)